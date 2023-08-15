Tuesday, August 15, 2023
601 ad
EC briefs Minister on municipal elections

The Electoral Commission met with the Minister for Local Government and Housing Maciu Nalumisa to discuss the progress of the municipal council elections preparation.

In a statement, Commission Chairperson Barbara Malimali said that: “Given that the EC will also have a part to play in the upcoming Municipal Council election, today’s meeting with the Honourable Minister enabled us to discuss how the EC will assist in ensuring that the election is conducted accordingly.”

Malimali said the Commission will be working closely with the Ministry towards the build-up of the 2024 Municipal Council election and those that follow.

She added that they will be conducting more consultation with the Ministry regarding the plans and timeline prepared for other upcoming municipal elections.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
