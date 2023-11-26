Engineering skills to bridge unemployment gap

40 youths from Serua are in a better position now to bridge the gap between unemployment and self-employment after completing a Mobile Skills Training on Small Engine Repair.

While officially closing the training held at Vunaniu village in Serua, the Ministry of Youth and Sports divisional manager central Etuate Bari said by acquiring the skills needed to repair and maintain small engines, these youth can make a meaningful contribution to the Fiji economy while supporting themselves and their families.

“In today’s fast-paced world, having diverse skills is essential. Not only does it equip our youth with the tools to better themselves, but it also allows them to contribute effectively to their families, communities, and our nation at large.”