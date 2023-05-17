eTransport cards topped up for eligible students

Parents and guardians can now redeem their children’s eTransport cards for the next school term.

This is after the Ministry of Education in a statement indicated that they have topped-up eTransport Cards for eligible students.

The Ministry said parents and guardians can start redeeming their children’s eTransport cards at any Vodafone outlets, in buses, District Offices and the Ministry’s headquarters at Waisomo House Car Park.

If students have any issues regarding their eTransport cards, they can contact the Transport Assistance Unit on 3220429 and 3220570 or email the team on ta.helpdesk@govnet.gov.fj

The Ministry wishes all students well in their preparation for the upcoming academic term.