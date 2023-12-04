Every climatic event affects human health

Every climatic event significantly affects human health through its impact on environmental determinants such as clean air, safe water, sanitation, food security, and shelter.

Minister for Health, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted this while delivering a powerful statement at the World Health Organisation Climate Change SIDS Ministerial, emphasising the critical intersection between health and climate change.

The statement titled “Health in the COP28 negotiations with SIDS lens and the Importance of health in the climate change debate” underscored the profound impact of climatic events on human health and highlighted Fiji’s proactive measures in building a climate-resilient health system.

He emphasised that the survival and well-being of humankind are central to the ongoing discussions, reinforcing the crucial role of health systems and services.

Drawing attention to the harsh realities faced by Fiji and other SIDS, Dr Lalabalavu outlined the direct and indirect health impacts of extreme weather events.

“This includes injuries, exacerbated chronic diseases, climate-sensitive disease outbreaks, and mental trauma. With Fiji experiencing firsthand the brunt of flash flooding, droughts, storms, landslides, and sea level rise, the impact on health is no longer theoretical but an everyday reality,” he said.

Dr Lalabalavu explained that Fiji’s health service, with 90% of the population living in coastal areas and 41% of healthcare facilities located within 500 meters of the coastline, remains highly vulnerable to extreme weather events.

“From 2010 to 2022, Fiji endured 20 cyclones, causing devastating damages to health infrastructure. Despite efforts, 16 health facilities are still awaiting reconstruction, limiting access to healthcare for remote communities,” he said.

In response to the escalating challenges, he said Fiji is committed to addressing climate change’s health impacts.

Initiatives such as the “Piloting Climate Change Adaptation to Protect Human Health” (PCCAPHH) and the Climate Change and Health Strategic Action Plan (CCHSAP) were launched to enhance the capacity of Fiji’s health sector.

In 2020, Fiji implemented the 5-year KOICA-WHO funded Strengthening Health Adaptation Project (SHAPE), resulting in significant milestones.

These include the Health National Adaptation Plan (H-NAP) 2023-2030, multisectoral meetings, a strengthened disease surveillance system, and guidelines for climate-resilient healthcare facilities.

Minister Lalabalavu acknowledged the irreversible loss and damage caused by climate change, citing examples of forced relocations, landslides, and cyclone impacts on communities.

“Fiji is actively working towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and building climate-resilient healthcare facilities. The Minister emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach, involving non-health sectors in climate change and health co-benefits.”

To facilitate Fiji’s access to international climate change finance, he identified the need for efforts to overcome barriers related to funding information and connecting health actors to financing processes.

“The Health Ministry is expanding its capability to access health-specific funding, including the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and Global Environment Facility (GEF), aligning with the nine components of the H-NAP.”

“Fiji has cultivated effective relationships with development partners such as KOICA, JICA, DFAT, MFAT, WHO, UNDP, and UNICEF. The findings from Vulnerability and Adaptation assessments are used to develop funding proposals, and Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services is actively working to enhance donor coordination and mainstream climate change initiatives in health sector programs.”

He concluded by highlighting the urgent need for health to be at the forefront of climate change discussions, urging global collaboration to mitigate the health impacts of climate change and build resilient health systems worldwide.