Specialists arrive for free heart surgeries

A 20-member team of surgeons, doctors and specialists are here from the Czech Republic, Slovenia, United Kingdom and Australia to conduct free life-saving open-heart surgeries for the children of Fiji and the South Pacific at the Sai Sanjeevani

Children’s Hospital in Suva.

Hospital Director Dr Krupali Tappoo said they are grateful to Healing Little Hearts Global Foundation for supporting this visit and helping the Hospital achieve

its mission of ensuring that every child born with a heart defect is given a “Gift of Life” and that no child is left behind.

“We are incredibly grateful to leading Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Roman Gebauer from University Hospital Motol, Prague, and his entire team for sacrificing their

time to come to Fiji to operate upon our children and Fiji is so blessed to have such an experienced and skilled team here.”

“Their two-week visit will save the lives of many children who otherwise have no other means of treatment.”

Since the official inauguration in April 2022, the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has saved the lives of 246 children and has conducted thousands of Echocardiograms

– all completely free of cost.

This would not have been possible without the support of visiting teams from around the world including USA, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, India and organizations such as Health in Kind Australia, Hearts4Kids New Zealand, National University Hospital Singapore and Sanjeevani Hospitals India.

“We are committed to saving the lives of the children of Fiji and the Pacific and we invite everyone to join us in ensuring that our future generations are given the “Gift

of Life” that they deserve,” said Dr Tappoo.