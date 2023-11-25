Saturday, November 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Specialists arrive for free heart surgeries

A 20-member team of surgeons, doctors and specialists are here from the Czech Republic, Slovenia, United Kingdom and Australia to conduct free life-saving open-heart surgeries for the children of Fiji and the South Pacific at the Sai Sanjeevani
Children’s Hospital in Suva.

Hospital Director Dr Krupali Tappoo said they are grateful to Healing Little Hearts Global Foundation for supporting this visit and helping the Hospital achieve
its mission of ensuring that every child born with a heart defect is given a “Gift of Life” and that no child is left behind.

“We are incredibly grateful to leading Pediatric Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Roman Gebauer from University Hospital Motol, Prague, and his entire team for sacrificing their
time to come to Fiji to operate upon our children and Fiji is so blessed to have such an experienced and skilled team here.”

“Their two-week visit will save the lives of many children who otherwise have no other means of treatment.”

Since the official inauguration in April 2022, the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has saved the lives of 246 children and has conducted thousands of Echocardiograms
– all completely free of cost.

This would not have been possible without the support of visiting teams from around the world including USA, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, India and organizations such as Health in Kind Australia, Hearts4Kids New Zealand, National University Hospital Singapore and Sanjeevani Hospitals India.

“We are committed to saving the lives of the children of Fiji and the Pacific and we invite everyone to join us in ensuring that our future generations are given the “Gift
of Life” that they deserve,” said Dr Tappoo.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Pacific Games

Team Fiji moves to 7th spot in Paci...

Team Fiji has moved up to the seventh spot in the medal tally at th...
Football

Manukau upsets Suva, opens up Group...

The Manukau All Stars defeated Suva 1-0 on Day 3 of the Pacific Com...
News

Tabua subsea cable setup to create ...

Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica say the establishing ...
Football

Champs Ba register second draw in N...

Reigning champions Ba had to settle for their second draw in the 20...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Team Fiji moves to 7th spot in P...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Manukau upsets Suva, opens up Gr...

Football
The Manuka...

Tabua subsea cable setup to crea...

News
Minister f...

Champs Ba register second draw i...

Football
Reigning c...

Milne to build on NRL experience...

NRL
South Sydn...

Bula Boys through to Games semif...

Football
The Bula B...

Popular News

Suva remains on song in Pacific ...

Football
Suva remai...

Four land in hospital after road...

News
Another se...

Singh to reunite with Rewa in Pa...

Football
Seasoned d...

Man charged under Cybercrime Act...

News
A 56-year-...

100-bed hospital to be construct...

News
The Indian...

Milne open to switching position...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

SA 7s Sandile Ngcobo to miss Dubai 7s