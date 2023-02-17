Bainimarama suspended for 3 years

Leader of Opposition, Voreqe Bainimarama has been suspended for three years with immediate effect.

He will be out of Parliament till 17 February 2026.

Bainimarama will also have to issue a written apology to His Excellency, the President within 14 days from today (17 February, 2023) and issue a public apology within 48 hours from today (17 February 2023).

Furthermore, during the period of suspension, Bainimarama will not allowed to enter the Parliamentary precincts and if he fails to comply, then necessary enforcement measures will be imposed to ensure compliance.

Bainimarama was referred to the Privileges Committee by the Speaker following a complaint from Minister Pio Tikoduadua.

The Privileges Committee chaired by Deputy Speaker, Lenora Qereqeretabua deliberated yesterday and today and found that there was a breach and recommended that Bainimarama be suspended and penalised.

A motion on his suspension was then moved by the Leader of Government in Parliament, Lynda Tabuya.

After intensive debate and request for leniency from some members including the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, the original motion was amended and the suspension period reduced to 18 months.

However before debating on the amended motion, the Opposition requested for a ten minutes break and returned to condemn it which resulted in Tabuya using the standing orders to withdraw the amended motion.

This saw the original motion back in effect and members had to vote on it.

27 members voted in favour of the motion, 24 voted against it and 4 did not choose to vote.

The FijiFirst Party is yet to make a comment on the suspension and who will replace Bainimarama as Leader of Opposition.

Former Minister Inia Seruiratu at this stage is tipped to lead the Party in Parliament.