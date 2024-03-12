Friday, March 15, 2024
Fiji Airways operates 24 destinations: Gavoka

Fiji Airways currently operates in 24 destinations, including 10 regional and 14 international destinations, with discussions underway to expand more routes, says the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka said the 2024 capacity outlook is expected to grow between eight and 10 percent compared to 2023.

He said Fiji Airways has considerably invested in its fleet, with the addition of two new A350 aircraft in 2023 and the focus now is to increase code sharing through marketing arrangements with other airlines.

“With added seats, there is the option to add capacity to fly to routes that are in demand –and the flexibility to explore other markets, such as additional destinations in the US.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji has been working diligently to review Fiji’s State Safety Program which is currently in the process of being finalised.

Gavoka said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is also undertaking initial discussions for a Civil Aviation Master Plan for Fiji intended to be rolled out this year.

He added that this would be the first Civil Aviation Master Plan established for Fiji and additionally, Fiji has an aviation policy that is outdated and will now be reviewed in line with imminent changes in the aviation industry.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

