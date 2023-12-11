Monday, December 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji Airways to commence repayment of loan: FNPF

The Fiji National Provident Fund says Air Pacific Limited (Fiji’s National Airline) will commerce repayment of principal from 1 January 2024.

This has been highlighted in the 2023 Annual Report for the Fiji National Provident Fund.

FNPF said that Air Pacific Limited continues to pay interest only as per its contractual obligations after repayment holidays were approved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to FNPF’s Financial Statements, the FNPF owns 30 per cent of the National Carrier, which is worth over $168.1 million for 2023, an increase from $93 million acquired the previous year.

They said the Fund’s investment in the airline is a remarkable 80 per cent increase from the initial acquisition cost of $93 million.

FNPF said this is a monumental gain, constitutes a substantial 20 per cent share of the total income generated within the equity investment portfolio.

In addition to the fair value gain, the Fund continues to receive interest income on its loan to Fiji Airways, which amounts to $16 million compared to $13 million for 2022, an increase of 20 per cent.

Also, the Fund has highlighted that repayment holidays previously approved for several hotel loans due to the COVID-19 pandemic ceased during the year, with commencement of repayment of interest.

The Fund’s exposure to Fiji Airways is currently maintained at a reassuring and manageable level and the overarching strategy prioritizes portfolio diversification, a strategy that yielded a commendable return on investment of eight per cent during the 2023.

They said moving forward, the Fund will remain committed to exploring further opportunities with Fiji Airways, with a primary focus on ensuring a sustainable return on member’s fund.

“This exploration is set to revolve around the strategic alignment and synergies between the airline and the Fund’s hotel portfolio, fostering a cohesive, profitable investment strategy.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

National Development Plan by May

Fiji’s three year (2024-2026) National Development and the 20-year ...
News

Rabuka to make first visit to QEB t...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will for the first time visit the Qu...
Rugby

Fiji claims bronze in Cape Town

The Fiji men's 7s side closed off the first leg of the HSBC SVNS Se...
News

Don’t be complacent, Police ...

Vehicle owners are reminded not to be complacent with the security ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

National Development Plan by May...

News
Fiji’s thr...

Rabuka to make first visit to QE...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji claims bronze in Cape Town

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Don’t be complacent, Poli...

News
Vehicle ow...

Animal on course to score bigges...

Entertainment
Ranbir Kap...

Prince Harry advised to remain i...

Entertainment
Prince Har...

Popular News

Bainimarama refused bail, new ch...

News
The son of...

Don’t be complacent, Poli...

News
Vehicle ow...

Beach soccer semifinalists confi...

Football
The four t...

Animal on course to score bigges...

Entertainment
Ranbir Kap...

Bula Boys to play two internatio...

Football
The Fiji F...

Fiji ranked third in mobile data...

News
With regar...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

National Development Plan by May