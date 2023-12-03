Sunday, December 3, 2023
Fiji beaten by Great Britain in final pool match

The Fiji 7s team were shut out by a determined Great Britain 7s side, losing their final pool game of the HSBC SVNS Dubai 7s 24-0 at the Sevens Stadium this morning.

Fiji put on a lacklustre performance throughout the game marred by ill-discipline, handling errors as well as discipline on defence with Great Britain capitalising to full effect.

Great Britan led 19-0 at half-time after three unanswered tries to Harry Glover and Austin Emens who scored a brace.

Tom Emery also added two conversions in the first half, before scoring the final try of the game to seal the win at the restart.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
