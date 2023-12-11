Monday, December 11, 2023
Fiji claims bronze in Cape Town

The Fiji men’s 7s side closed off the first leg of the HSBC SVNS Series with a bronze medal after beating Ireland 14-7 in a second half comeback in Cape Town today.

The Ben Gollings coached side trailed 7-0 at half-time but responded with 14 unanswered points to claim the win.

Ireland scored the only points of the first half with a third minute try to Gavin Mullin which Billy Dardis converted.

But Fiji struck back in the tenth minute of play through playmaker Pilipo Bukayaro before captain Joseva Talacolo sealed the win after the final hooter.

Fiji has copped a yellow-card in the first half to new man Ilikimi Vunaki, but maintained enough composure to keep the Irish at bay.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
