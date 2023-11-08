Fiji – Cook Island relations solidified

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with his Cook Islands counterpart Mark Brown, cementing commitments to foster closer ties between the two island states.

In a statement, released by the Office of the Prime Minister, the MOU, marked a significant step towards enhancing the already strong relationship between Fiji and the Cook Islands.

Meeting at the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Rarotonga, both leaders recognize the importance of regional cooperation and the shared interests of their nations in various sectors, including healthcare, law, and the exchange of skilled labour.

Rabuka revealed that thousands of Fijians have contributed to the Cook Islands’ development, working in various sectors, while a significant number have found employment as lawyers in the Cook Islands.

He said this is the same with Cook Islands citizens who have served as doctors and medical professionals in Fiji, enriching both nations’ expertise in healthcare and law.

Rabuka said both countries were forging a path of mutual support and collaboration, recognising the value of the contributions our citizens make to each other’s nations, which reflected both the countries’ commitment to further strengthen these bonds.

Also speaking, Prime Minister Brown said this MOU is a testament to our enduring friendship and the shared goals we have for the prosperity and well-being of our peoples.

Brown said that they looked forward to deepening our partnership for the benefit of our nations.

The MOU encompasses various areas of cooperation, with a particular focus on further facilitating the exchange of skilled labour, sharing expertise, and fostering economic development.

Both leaders expressed their optimism for the future of Fiji and the Cook Islands, emphasizing their commitment to regional unity and the pursuit of shared objectives.