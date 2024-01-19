Fiji, EU commit to further collaboration

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to further strengthen collaboration with the European Union.

He highlighted this during a courtesy call from the Ambassador of the EU to the Pacific, Her Excellency Barbara Plinkert.

Rabuka acknowledged the continued support and partnership of the EU in promoting Fiji’s social progress and economic development.

He mentioned that the EU has been a longstanding and valued partner for Fiji, supporting various sectors of our economy such as sustainable livelihood, health, governance, gender and human rights, climate change and disaster risk reduction.

Discussions at the meeting also focused on the upcoming EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum and the review of the EU-Pacific cooperation under the S.A.M.O.A Agreement.

Highlighting the positive impact of the interim Economic Partnership Agreement (iEPA) between Fiji and the EU, the Prime Minister shared that the agreement has provided duty-free and quota-free access for Fiji’s exports to the EU market.

Commenting on the EU’s presence in Fiji, Rabuka said that the European Investment Bank (EIB) established in Suva last year as part of the EU’s Global Gateway Initiative, aims to strengthen the impact of the EU’s financial and technical support for Fiji and the Pacific.

As the EU’s climate bank, the EIB’s focus in supporting our climate action projects and green transition aligns with then Government’s plans for energy transition and hydropower projects.

In his concluding remarks, Rabuka reiterated that Government remains steadfast in its pursuit of economic sustainability, good governance and addressing global issues.

Ambassador Plinkert thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to meet and discuss issues of common interest and areas for further collaboration.