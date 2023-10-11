Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Fiji FA allows Nadroga’s protest over Nasinu

Fiji Football Association has awarded full match points of the Nadroga vs Nasinu Premier Division fixture of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) to the Stallions after they filed a protest.

The protest was lodged against Nasinu for fielding an ineligible player in their game yesterday.

Fiji FA Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal confirmed to FijiLive that Nasinu had fielded a player who received a red card in their leg 2 decider against Savusavu in Suva last month.

He said as per the regulation of Fiji FA, Pal said it is always the case that all red cards are carried over from one competition/division to another (Fiji FA Disciplinary Code) and Comet disciplinary functionalities are calibrated accordingly.

By fielding an ineligible player, Nasinu FC gained advantage over Nadroga FC and in fairness they tend to be compensated for the cause.

As a result, pursuant to article 24 of the Courts IDC 2023 Premier Division regulations, “Eligibility of players” Nasinu FC will forfeit the match in favor of Nadroga FC for breaching the competition regulations by fielding an ineligible player for the match against Nadroga yesterday.

The nil-all result of the match will be annulled and Nadroga FC will be awarded with a match forfeiture of 3 points and 3 goals.

Therefore, the result of the match will now be Nadroga 3 vs 0 Nasinu.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
