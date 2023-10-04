Fiji FA seeks space for institute in North

Fiji Football Association has requested the Youth and Sports Ministry to provide space for the setup of a football institute in the Northern Division.

The Association revealed this during their meeting with the Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru at their headquarters in Suva today.

The institute is part of the sporting body’s ongoing commitment to support the development of sports in the country and the opportunity presents a promising partnership that will enrich sports education and training for athletes in the area.

Minister Saukuru recognised the potential positive impact it would have on the development of soccer talent in the Northern Division and also expressed his gratitude to Fiji FA for their collaborative efforts and affirmed his commitment to working closely with stakeholders to drive positive change in sports development throughout Fiji.

Saukuru emphasised the importance of collaboration and working together to create more opportunities for aspiring athletes across the nation.

The Ministry with Fiji FA will continue to explore avenues for increasing participation in soccer and improving infrastructure to support the growth of the sport in Fiji.

Both parties engaged in constructive discussions on potential strategies to improve soccer sports in Fiji and enhance overall sports development in the country while Saukuru expressed his commitment to furthering the growth of soccer and ensuring that the sport becomes more accessible to all Fijians, regardless of their geographical location.