Fiji is committed to transform its heath system: Dr Lalabalavu

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu says Fiji is committed to transform the existing health systems with the aim to gain universal access and social health protection.

Dr Lalabalavu highlighted this during the 7th Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentarian Forum on Global Health (APPFGH) that was held earlier this week in Mongolia.

He discussed the coverage of essential health services in Fiji, the Ministry’s strategic planning, the objectives of PHC reform in Fiji, its innovative elements, key initiatives under the reform, current national activities, and the outlook for the future in the Forum.

“The review of Fiji’s coverage of essential health service demonstrate the struggles that Small Islands Development States (SIDS) like Fiji face in the last decade and worsened by the COVID pandemic in the last 3 years.”

“The full reliance on overseas supplies of health commodities, impact of the economic, environmental, and social determinants of health, and the increasingly high connectivity for movement between our countries provides ongoing and new challenges for health services and health economies in the region.”

The APPGF is a platform for parliamentarians to exchange ideas, build political will, enhance capacities, and foster collaboration in driving sustainable action for health.

Opposition Member of Parliament Penioni Ravunawa also attended this meeting.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
