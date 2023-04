The Fiji 7s team has kept its Olympic Games qualification hopes alive after shifting into third place on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series after eight tournaments.

Fiji’s silver medal finish last weekend at the Hong Kong 7s propelled the Olympic Games gold medalists from fifth to third on the table with 113 points.

New Zealand leads with 142 points, Argentina is second with 121 points and France a point behind Fiji with 112 points.

Three tournaments remain for the 2022/2023 season.