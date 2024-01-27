Fiji through to Perth 7s semifinals

Fiji is through to the Cup semifinals of the Perth 7s in Australia after edging South Africa 14-12 in a nail-biting quarterfinal encounter.

As expected, both teams threw everything in the fire from the opening whistle and after some tight play, Ryan Oosthuizen managed to cross over for the lone try of the first half as South Africa led 5-0 at the break.

Terio Tamani came off the bench and got Fiji back in the game early in the second half with a beautiful team try. He also converted to give Fiji a 7-5 lead.

Triston Leyds put the Blitzboks back in the lead in the 10th minute to make the remainder of the match more exciting, leaving the fans of both teams on the edge of their seats.

Debutant winger Ropate Rere scored Fiji’s second try and Tamani converted for the lead and the Fijians from thereon defended ruthlessly until the final whistle and stopped all attacking moves of the Africans to progress to the last four.