Saturday, January 27, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji through to Perth 7s semifinals

Fiji is through to the Cup semifinals of the Perth 7s in Australia after edging South Africa 14-12 in a nail-biting quarterfinal encounter.

As expected, both teams threw everything in the fire from the opening whistle and after some tight play, Ryan Oosthuizen managed to cross over for the lone try of the first half as South Africa led 5-0 at the break.

Terio Tamani came off the bench and got Fiji back in the game early in the second half with a beautiful team try. He also converted to give Fiji a 7-5 lead.

Triston Leyds put the Blitzboks back in the lead in the 10th minute to make the remainder of the match more exciting, leaving the fans of both teams on the edge of their seats.

Debutant winger Ropate Rere scored Fiji’s second try and Tamani converted for the lead and the Fijians from thereon defended ruthlessly until the final whistle and stopped all attacking moves of the Africans to progress to the last four.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana knocked out in quarterfinal...

Fijiana was beaten 14-12 by Ireland in the Cup quarterfinal of the ...
Rugby

Fiji to face South Africa in Cup qu...

Fiji will face South Africa in the Cup quarterfinals of the Perth 7...
Rugby

Fijiana to face Ireland in quarters...

Fijiana will meet Ireland in the first Cup quarterfinal of the Pert...
Rugby

Fiji beats NZ, enters quarters unbe...

Fiji topped Group B of the Perth 7s in Australia today after beatin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana knocked out in quarterfi...

Rugby
Fijiana wa...

Fiji to face South Africa in Cup...

Rugby
Fiji will ...

Fijiana to face Ireland in quart...

Rugby
Fijiana wi...

Fiji beats NZ, enters quarters u...

Rugby
Fiji toppe...

Decorated marksman to boost Navu...

Football
Navua Foot...

France proves too strong for Fij...

Rugby
Fijiana su...

Popular News

SODELPA to remain with Coalition...

News
A letter h...

Erfan appointed as Nasinu’s head...

Football
The Nasinu...

SODELPA wants PM to step down

News
The Social...

Experienced midfielders join Blu...

Football
Lautoka ha...

Fijiana starts strong against Br...

Rugby
Fijiana cl...

FRA to carry out road works in N...

News
The Fiji R...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana knocked out in quarterfinals