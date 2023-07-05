Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Fiji U20 suffers third consecutive loss  

The Baby Flying Fijians suffered their third loss in the Under 20 World Rugby Championship after going down 47-27 to an emotional Ireland in their last Pool B match on Tuesday.

The Baby Irish entered that match with two major tragedies as Jack Oliver learnt of the death of his father, Grieg Oliver, after he was killed in a horrifying paragliding crash over Cape Town.

The team also came to terms with the news of the twin deaths of two friends, Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall on Greek Island.

Just seven minutes into the match, Brian Gleeson got Ireland on the scoreboard with the first try and Danny Sheahan grabbed their second four minutes later but Matthew Lynch converted once.

The Ifereimi Rawaqa coached young guns re-grouped and responded through Moses McGoon in the 15th minute which fly-half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula converted.

Ireland continued to pile two back-to-back tries through George Hadden and Gleeson scoring his second while Lynch booted both conversion this time.

It was Armstrong-Ravula, who brought Fiji back in the game with the side’s second try but his conversion attempt failed.

Ireland led 26-12 at the break.

Fiji made an impressive start in the second spell, running two tries from Captain Motikai Murray and Peteresio Finau in the 50th minute but Armstrong-Ravula fell short with both the conversions.

Ireland tested the young Fijian defence with substitute Gus McCarthy and James Nicholson touching down and Sam Prendergast slotted both conversions.

Ill-discipline caught up Fiji and they were reduced to 14 players as Sireli Masiwini was sent to sin bin for foul play which Ireland took advantage of and scored their last try from McCaarthy while Prendergast converted.

Manieta Navonovono scored the consolation try for Fiji but substitute Frank Ralogaivau failed to convert.

The Fiji Under 20 will take on Italy in the ninth-place semifinal at 9pm on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
