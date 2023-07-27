Thursday, July 27, 2023
Fiji U23 reps to miss BOG finals

Districts will have to feature in the semifinals of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants without players who will be selected in the final Fiji team to the Olympic qualifiers in New Zealand next month.

Fiji Football Association’s Competitions Manager and acting chief executive, Amitesh Pal confirmed to FijiLive that Fiji U23 squad members will only be allowed to feature in the group stage matches which will be played in Nadi from 11-13 August.

Pal said the dates of the finals clash with the team’s departure to Auckland as they will fly out on 20 August, the day of the grand final.

Ba will be the most affected team should they qualify for the semis as the Men in Black have 9 players- Nabil Begg, Etonia Dogalau, Faazil Ali, Peceli Sukabula, Mohammed Rahim, Gulam Razool, Sailasa Ratu, Raj Pillay and Rahul Naresh in the extended squad.

Lautoka has Aporosa Yada and Sterling Vasconcellos, host Nadi has goalkeeper Tevita Ravia, Tuiba Batiratu, Eshaan Kumar, Elvis Raju and Pauliasi Tulivou, Navua has Thomas Dunn and Melvin Mani, Suva has Inoke Turagalailai while Rewa has Josaia Sela and Epeli Valevou while Tailevu Naitasiri has its top choice stopper Jason Rokovucake in the current squad.

Champions Labasa have their reserve players in the form of Sailosi Tawake, Netani Suluka and Nemani Dolodai.

Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
