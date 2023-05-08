Impressive Fijian Drua back in Top 8

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has climbed to eighth place on the overall standing after Round 11 of the Super Rugby Pacific.

The Drua claimed a historic 27-24 win over the Hurricanes in Suva last weekend, the result also shifting the second placed Canes to fifth place.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said the target for a playoffs berth is not out of the picture with four more games on the draws including two at home.

“It has always been the target, and we if keep to our systems and build on our confidence we will get there, but it’s still a way to go,” Byrne said.

The Drua travel to Perth this week to take on the Western Force at HBF Park on Friday at 9.35pm.