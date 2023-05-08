Monday, May 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Impressive Fijian Drua back in Top 8

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has climbed to eighth place on the overall standing after Round 11 of the Super Rugby Pacific.

The Drua claimed a historic 27-24 win over the Hurricanes in Suva last weekend, the result also shifting the second placed Canes to fifth place.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said the target for a playoffs berth is not out of the picture with four more games on the draws including two at home.

“It has always been the target, and we if keep to our systems and build on our confidence we will get there, but it’s still a way to go,” Byrne said.

The Drua travel to Perth this week to take on the Western Force at HBF Park on Friday at 9.35pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Netball

16 teams for Men’s Netball Ch...

16 teams from around the country will compete in the Men's Netball ...
News

Different standards applied for sam...

The Fiji Police Force is under the spotlight for treating similar s...
Rugby

Silktails back Fonumanu out for six...

Kaiviti Silktails outside back Makrau Fonumanu will be out for the ...
Football

Rt Cakobau Park to host double head...

Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori will host a Digicel Fiji Premier Leagu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

16 teams for Men’s Netball...

Netball
16 teams f...

Different standards applied for ...

News
The Fiji P...

Silktails back Fonumanu out for ...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

Rt Cakobau Park to host double h...

Football
Ratu Cakob...

Fiji to review security deal wit...

News
The Fijian...

Two changes for Manuma Samoa cla...

Rugby
Fijian War...

Popular News

Rebels lock in Smith until 2025

Rugby
Former Mar...

16 teams for Men’s Netball...

Netball
16 teams f...

Govt wants those that can do the...

News
Prime Mini...

IMF forecasts decline in growth

News
The Intern...

Fiji to kick start WC campaign a...

Football
The Digice...

6-year-old dies in freak workpla...

News
A 6-year-o...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Netball

16 teams for Men’s Netball Championship