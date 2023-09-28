Thursday, September 28, 2023
Fijiana 7s bounce back to winning ways

The Saiasi Fuli coach Fijiana side bounced back to its winning ways  after recording their first win on Day 1 of the second leg of the Mini International 7s tournament at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

The Fijiana had suffered a narrow 21-24 loss to France women in the opening match.

The side made amends with a strong comeback, staging an impressive performance to upset leg 1 winners New Zealand 33-12.

In other matches today, Australia Gold went down 25-14 to New Zealand, Australia Green edged the USA 17-5, the USA registered a 36-7 win over Australia Gold, France defeated Australia Green 28-14,

On day 2, Fijiana will take on the USA at 9am and round off their competitions against Australia Green at 1.20pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
