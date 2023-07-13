Thursday, July 13, 2023
601 ad
Fijiana 7s stars lead scorers’ chart in US

Photo courtesy: Premier Rugby Sevens

Rhinos Loggerheads stars Ana Maria Naimasi and Younis Bese lead the try-scoring chart after the kickoff stage of the Premier Rugby Seven’s Western Conference in the United States of America.

The Fijiana 7s duo have scored three tries each alongside USA 7s flyer Summer Harris-Jones.

Naimasi also makes the stats chart with five carries.

The Rhinos sit fourth in the conference going into this week’s Western Conference Finals.

Meanwhile fellow Fijiana 7s ace Reapi Uluinasau has joined the Rhinos this week as an injury replacement for Bronwyn Dormaar.

The Western Conference Finals kick off on Saturday in San Jose.

 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
