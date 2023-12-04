Monday, December 4, 2023
Fijiana finish fifth in Dubai

The Fijiana 7s team finished fifth at the HSBC SVNS Dubai 7s after beating Ireland 24-19  in the playoff decider.

A late try in extra time saw Fiji secure their win over the Irish maidens.

Fiji led 14-12 at the half-time with both sides putting on powerful performances.

Reapi Uluinasau and Ana Maria Naimasi scored two tries with Naimasi and Lavenia Cavuru adding a conversion each for their first half tally.

Emily Lane and Beibhinn Parsons scored the green team’s two tries however Lucy Mulhall could convert only one try.

Laisane Moceisawana copped her second yellow card of the tournament at the onset of the second half.

However Fiji continued their attack with Naimasi crossing over to score but missed the following conversion attempt.

The Fijian defence tried hard to contain the Ireland attack, but slow reaction and ill-discipline and Vicki Elmes Kilman over to score with Mulhall converting a crucial conversion to level the scores at full-time.

Naimasi scored the late try in the extras to bag Fiji the win and earn 12 competition points.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
