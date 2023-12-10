Sunday, December 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana finishes second in Pool A

Fijiana finished second in Pool A at the HSBC SVNS Cape Town 7s after losing to a clinical Australia outfit 28-7.

Fiji were dominated throughout the match with the Aussies winning the clash in nearly every aspect of the game.

Australia scored four tries through Madison Ashby, Charlotte Caslick and a double to scoring maching Maddison Levi.

Playmaker Teagan Levi converted all four tries.

Fiiiana flyer Adi Vani Buleki scored the sides lone try on 15 minutes with Reapi Uluinasau adding the conversion.

Australia led at half-time 14-0.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Batirerega sees red as Fiji beats A...

Despite a red card, the Fiji 7s team overcame Argentina 19-12 to se...
Rugby

Fiji bounces back, thumps Spain

The Fiji 7s team bounced back to win their second pool game of the ...
Rugby

Fijiana scrap past Spain

A six player Fijiana 7s side held on to beat Spain by 14-10 in thei...
Rugby

Fiji suffers defeat in Cape Town op...

A late penalty to France saw the Fiji men's 7s side lose their HSBC...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Batirerega sees red as Fiji beat...

Rugby
Despite a ...

Fiji bounces back, thumps Spain

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Fijiana scrap past Spain

Rugby
A six play...

Fiji suffers defeat in Cape Town...

Rugby
A late pen...

Fijiana makes flying start in Ca...

Rugby
Fijiana ki...

Speeding tops traffic offences i...

News
Speeding, ...

Popular News

Fijiana scrap past Spain

Rugby
A six play...

Puleiwai is FICAC’s Acting...

News
Suva lawye...

Dry spell proves beneficial for ...

Rugby
Consecutiv...

Groundbreaking All Star Games ki...

Football
An excitin...

Fiji drawn with Argentina for Ca...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Radradra links up with Lyon

Rugby
Fijian cen...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Batirerega sees red as Fiji beats Argentina