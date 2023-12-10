Fijiana finishes second in Pool A

Fijiana finished second in Pool A at the HSBC SVNS Cape Town 7s after losing to a clinical Australia outfit 28-7.

Fiji were dominated throughout the match with the Aussies winning the clash in nearly every aspect of the game.

Australia scored four tries through Madison Ashby, Charlotte Caslick and a double to scoring maching Maddison Levi.

Playmaker Teagan Levi converted all four tries.

Fiiiana flyer Adi Vani Buleki scored the sides lone try on 15 minutes with Reapi Uluinasau adding the conversion.

Australia led at half-time 14-0.