Fijiana opens campaign with big win

Fijiana opened its campaign in the Toulouse 7s with a massive 47-7 win over Spain on Friday.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side shot off to a 28-7 lead at half-time after some strong play and taking all opportunities available.

Reapi Uluinisau scored a double early on with Maria Rokotuisiga and Adi Vani Buleki notching a try each.

Ana Maria Naimasi added three conversions with Uluinasau claiming a fourth conversion.

The Spanish kept in the fight and managed a hard work try through Olivia Fresneda with Ingrid Algar converting for the breather.

After an early push and shove, Uluinasau finally completed her hat-trick nine minutes in with the conversion missed by Naimasi.

The Fijiana defence pushed Spain to play deep in their half and finally a forced spilled ball and quick passes outwide had Meredani Qoro cross over for their fifth with Uluinasau adding the two points.

Naimasi finished up the tally with a try under the sticks in the final minute and also added the conversion.

Fijiana take on Japan in their second game at 5.37am tomorrow.