Fijiana’s Olympic campaign remains on track

Fijiana walloped American Samoa 68-0 in its final pool match of the Oceania 7s in Brisbane today to keep its Olympic qualification campaign on track.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side were a class apart for the American Samoans and ran riot from the opening whistle.

20-year-old Adi Mereani Rogosau was the star of the side as she scored a hat-trick of tries while Laisani Moceisawana, Lavena Cavuru and Alowesi Nakoci touched down once as Fiji took a massive 42-0 lead at the break.

Newcomer Maria Rokotuisiga came off the bench in the second half and got herself a double while Cavuru and Nakoci also got their brace to wrap up pool stage competition for Fiji on a high note.