Three Fijian players got on the scoresheet for the Highlanders in their Super Rugby Pacific trial match against Moana Pasifika which they won 36-28.

Timoci Tavatavanawai scored one of Highlanders’ six tries in the match and featured very strongly against his former team.

Jona Nareki and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens also touched down once for the Highlanders in the tough encounter.

The Highlanders head to Dunedin for their next preseason match against the Hurricanes on Saturday.