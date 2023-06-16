Friday, June 16, 2023
Fire contained at Labasa Hospital

The National Fire Authority managed to contain a fire at the maternity wing of the Labasa Hospital this morning.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services confirmed the fire started from an electrical fault  and NFA was immediately called and rapidly managed to contain the fire.

Patients were also evacuated outside the hospital with the assistance of the Fiji Police Force in the North.

Energy Fiji Limited and Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport teams are currently working on checking to ensure electrical security.

The Ministry also indicated that patients were moved back to the unaffected wards in the hospital.

“Due to the fire incidence this morning, the hospital over the next 24 to 48 hours will prioritize Emergency Services. Other members of the public requiring other treatments will need to go to their nearest medical facilities.”

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
