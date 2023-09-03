Flyer Daugunu scores in Barbarians’ win

Fiji-born Queensland Reds flyer Filipo Daugunu scored a try in the Barbarians’ 48-12 victory over the Northampton Saints in an international match on Saturday.

It was an excellent night for all those Super Rugby Australia players who were axed from the Wallabies World Cup squad, impressing in the Barbarians triumph.

The Barbarians were too strong against the Saints as they scored five unanswered tries in the opening half causing major harm to their opponents.

Skipper Ryan Lonergan got the game underway with the opening converted try just five minutes into the match.

Former Fiji under 20 Captain Seru Uru and flanker Lachie Swinton also had strong games, with Uru impressing out of position at openside flanker.

The two combined perfectly to set up the second try to fullback Tom Wrights as the Saints went on the attack, Uru stole the lineout before Swinton found the Red backing up down the short side.

Uru then came off with the pilfer after a Barbarians knock-on from the break, with Wright diving over in the corner two phases later, followed over by Dylan Pietsch before Cadeyrn Neville furthered the lead for the Wallabies.

In the 35th minute, Wright put Daugunu over the line thanks to a Uru cut-out pass, the Barbarians had a 29-0 lead heading into the break.

The Saints tried to make a comeback in the match early in the second half with a try from fullback George Hendy and a converted try from 19-year-old Toby Thame.

The Barbarians gave an immediate response with Wright dotting his second try while NSW Waratahs prop Harry Johnson-Holmes and Japan-based, Kiwi-half Nik McCurran added two consolation tries while Hunter Paisami slotted both conversions to seal the win.