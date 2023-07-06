Flying Fijians visit thrills Nukunawa

Aqela Nukunawa was the proudest mother in the world when her son Iosefo Masi and the Fiji Water Flying Fijians visited her and others villagers of Waitabu on their final day on the island of Taveuni.

The 52-year-old could not contain her emotions and said the day was special and a moment of celebration in the village with the excitement unable to be hidden.

“I am so happy that the Fiji team could come to our small village, and seeing my son among them just makes my day even better,” Nukunawa said.

“To see him with some big stars, it’s just proof of the hard work he does.”

Nukunawa said regardless of whether her son is selected to represent Fiji at the Rugby World Cup or not, she is confident he will give his best effort.

“I want him to give his best in his training and games, and whatever the result, he can know that I will always be proud of him.”