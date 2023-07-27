Thursday, July 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FNPF announces revised withdrawal policies

The Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) has announced further changes to education, medical and unemployment withdrawal benefits for its members.

For unemployment, the three months waiting period for unemployment withdrawal due to resignation has been removed.

The withdrawal condition for members who are still unemployed and wish to access unemployment withdrawal again after 12 months from the last unemployment withdrawal taken after March 2022 must be employed within 6 months of application date has also been removed.

For overseas medical and education assistance, the incidental expenses cover to members has been increased from $5000 to $10,000.

The requirement for members to provide evidence of ability to pay the balance of medical and education fees, if their general account balance is less than 50 per cent of the total fees balance has also been removed.

These changes are effective from Tuesday 1 August 2023.

Fund chief executive Viliame Vodonaivalu said the changes reflect their ongoing efforts to factor in feedback from members, regarding products and services.

“Policy changes are a result of continuous product development and research that our team conducts to ensure the benefits are progressive and inclusive.”

“The Fund is aware of the ever changing needs of members and takes these into consideration when revising our policies, keeping in mind the primary purpose of their savings, which is retirement.”

Vodonaivalu said members will appreciate these latest policy changes, which will allow them to continue to take care of their own welfare as well as that of their families.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Battle of Giants

T/Naitasiri aims to reach BOG semif...

Tailevu Naitasiri President Sandeep Roy is confident about their ch...
News

FNU launches I-Recycle Hub

The Fiji National University (FNU) has initiated the 'I-Recycle Hub...
News

Natabua campus prioritises wellness...

Fiji National University's Natabua campus in Lautoka has prioritise...
News

Residents concerned over illegal du...

Residents of Bila settlement in Nadi have raised serious concerns r...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

T/Naitasiri aims to reach BOG se...

2023 Battle of Giants
Tailevu Na...

FNU launches I-Recycle Hub

News
The Fiji N...

Natabua campus prioritises welln...

News
Fiji Natio...

Residents concerned over illegal...

News
Residents ...

No compensation for convicted dr...

News
The Accide...

Rewa aims to go a notch up in BO...

Football
Last seaso...

Popular News

Leitch sees red as Samoa beats J...

Rugby
A red card...

Kikau to return against former c...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Nadroga registers crucial DFPL w...

Football
Nadroga re...

Raiwalui happy with first win in...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Mannu impressed with team’...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Family perpetrated crime remains...

News
Crime agai...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Battle of Giants

T/Naitasiri aims to reach BOG semifinals