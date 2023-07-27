FNPF announces revised withdrawal policies

The Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) has announced further changes to education, medical and unemployment withdrawal benefits for its members.

For unemployment, the three months waiting period for unemployment withdrawal due to resignation has been removed.

The withdrawal condition for members who are still unemployed and wish to access unemployment withdrawal again after 12 months from the last unemployment withdrawal taken after March 2022 must be employed within 6 months of application date has also been removed.

For overseas medical and education assistance, the incidental expenses cover to members has been increased from $5000 to $10,000.

The requirement for members to provide evidence of ability to pay the balance of medical and education fees, if their general account balance is less than 50 per cent of the total fees balance has also been removed.

These changes are effective from Tuesday 1 August 2023.

Fund chief executive Viliame Vodonaivalu said the changes reflect their ongoing efforts to factor in feedback from members, regarding products and services.

“Policy changes are a result of continuous product development and research that our team conducts to ensure the benefits are progressive and inclusive.”

“The Fund is aware of the ever changing needs of members and takes these into consideration when revising our policies, keeping in mind the primary purpose of their savings, which is retirement.”

Vodonaivalu said members will appreciate these latest policy changes, which will allow them to continue to take care of their own welfare as well as that of their families.