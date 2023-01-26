Fiji FA to announce Women’s Coach in March

Fiji Football Association will officially announce the new coach of the Digicel Women’s national team on 1 March, 2023.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel confirmed to FijiLive that they are in the process of hiring an expatriate coach to guide the Kula Girls this year for a few international meets.

Patel revealed the coach will be a female and she will be unveiled in a special event at the Fiji FA headquarters in Suva.

He said the coach will also be in charge of the age grade teams at the OFC Under 16 and OFC Under 19 Championship this year.

Fiji will host the girls Under 16 Championship in June-July while the girls Under 19 Championship will be held in September.