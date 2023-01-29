Sunday, January 29, 2023
U21 players to feature in DPL, Senior League

Every team in the Digicel Premier League (DPL) and the Senior League will need to feature two Under 21 players in the competition this year.

This was endorsed by the Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel in the council meeting held in Suva yesterday.

The endorsement comes after Fiji Under 20 will feature at the FIFA World Cup in Indonesia in May-June this year.

Meanwhile, Patel also said this year Fiji will participate in the 2024 Olympic qualifiers which will be held in Auckland, New Zealand.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
