Lions to unveil new coach tomorrow

Labasa Football Association will name its new head coach tomorrow.

President Rayaz Khan told FijiLive that their new mentor is currently in New Zealand and will touch down in the country tomorrow morning.

The coaching position became vacant after school teacher Ravneel Pratap stepped down from the role following the side’s disappointing performance at the Inter District Championship (IDC) and the Pacific Community Cup last year.

Meanwhile, Labasa will open its Digicel Fiji Premier League campaign against Rewa at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
