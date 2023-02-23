Laqeretabua, Nabenu set to join Fiji U20

London-based Charlton Athletic Football Club star Josh Laqeretabua and Auckland United striker Semi Nabenu, who share links to Fiji are likely to join the Junior Bula Boys next month.

Fiji U20 Manager Kartik Reddy said Fiji football Association has sent out invites to the two players who have been performing throughout in their respective national leagues.

Laqeretabua won the U18 Professional Development Premier League in London last year.

Nabenu on the other hand won the New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated (NZFFI) IDC with NZ Nasinu Avondale and also featured for NZFFI at the Pacific Community Cup in Nadi last year.

He is son of former Tavua, Ba and national defender Waisea Nabenu and the younger sibling of Suva defender Simione Nabenu.

Reddy said the two inclusions will boost Fiji ahead of the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in May-June in Indonesia this year.

Meanwhile, the Junior Bula Boys will feature in the four nations cup next month in Lautoka.