Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Forbes’s nephew Luafalealo for Coral Coast 7s

Photo Courtesy: Coral Coast 7s

New Zealand 7s legend DJ Forbes has selected his nephew Jarell Luafalealo to represent him in the McDonald’s Ambassador All Stars team at the Coral Coast 7s tournament in Sigatoka next year.

Forbes in a video interview with the Coral Coast 7s media page said while the 18-year-old is following in his (Forbes) footsteps, he is also looking to make a name for himself in the world of rugby and the 7s arena.

“It would be a cool opportunity to keep it in the family scene as he will be representing my jersey,” Forbes said.

“He also followed a similar path to me playing 7s and 15s as a loose forward and went to the same high school as me.”

Luafalealo has been a rising star at school rugby and has been playing some age-grade representative rugby.

The Coral Coast 7s will be played from 18 to 20 January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
