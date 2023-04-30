Fuel and Gas prices to decrease from 1 May

Fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices will decrease from Monday 1, May, 2023.

While the price of motor spirit remains unchanged at $2.74 per litre, the price of premix per litre falls by 5 cents from $2.63 to $2.58, kerosene price drops by 15 cents per litre from $2.07 to $1.92 and the price of diesel decreases from $2.51 per litre to $2.41.

A 12kg gas cylinder sees a significant decrease of $6.06 from $44.65 and will now retail at $38.59 while a 4.5kg cylinder, currently retailing at $16.74, will fall to $14.47.

The price of bulk gas falls by 44 cents and now will retail at $2.98 per kg while Autogas price falls from $2.29 to $1.98 per litre.