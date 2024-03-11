Fuli stays as Fijiana coach: FRU

The Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed that Saiasi Fuli will continue as the head coach of the Fijiana 7s team.

FRU Board of Trustees Chair Peter Mazey says they trust Fuli’s leadership and have announced plans to bring in specialists to enhance the team’s performance in identified weak areas.

“Fuli is staying on, he’s got a few challenges but he believes he can do it and one of the things we are doing is that we’re bringing in experts in areas that we are now seeing as a gap,”

“All of you have noticed what the gaps are and so we are going to go hunting around to find the best people that can help,”

“And it’s no different than what Ben Ryan did back in 2017 where he brought in a lot of experts, and we will do the same,” said Mazey.