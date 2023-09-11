Futsal IDC to be played in November

The 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) will be played from 2-5 November at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel confirmed the tournament will expand this year.

Patel said for the first time, Fiji FA will be introducing the second division and women’s competition.

He said Premier division futsal will consist of 10 teams while the second division will consist of six teams and six teams will feature in the women’s competition.

Patel said given the growth and interest in futsal soccer, for the first time- Fiji FA will also introduce a men’s futsal national league which will kick start on the 23rd of this month.

The winner of the competition will represent Fiji at the inaugural OFC Futsal Champions League next year.