Monday, September 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Futsal IDC to be played in November

The 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) will be played from 2-5 November at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel confirmed the tournament will expand this year.

Patel said for the first time, Fiji FA will be introducing the second division and women’s competition.

He said Premier division futsal will consist of 10 teams while the second division will consist of six teams and six teams will feature in the women’s competition.

Patel said given the growth and interest in futsal soccer, for the first time- Fiji FA will also introduce a men’s futsal national league which will kick start on the 23rd of this month.

The winner of the competition will represent Fiji at the inaugural OFC Futsal Champions League next year.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fiji to feature in Futsal Champions...

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has confirmed that...
News

Cabinet approves Education (Amendme...

Cabinet has approved the Education (Establishment and Registration ...
News

Rabuka to attend UNGA High Level We...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will lead Fiji's Delegation to the 7...
Entertainment

The Nun II conjures No.1 at the box...

The Nun II, the ninth film in the Conjuring universe, opened this w...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji to feature in Futsal Champi...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Cabinet approves Education (Amen...

News
Cabinet ha...

Rabuka to attend UNGA High Level...

News
Prime Mini...

The Nun II conjures No.1 at the ...

Entertainment
The Nun II...

Evans marries Alba Baptista in p...

Entertainment
“Captain A...

We made too many mistakes, says ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Govt eases Fiji FA’s salary burd...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Losing Muntz is devastating, say...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Kim in the custody of immigratio...

News
Grace Road...

We made too many mistakes, says ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

$325k payment is unlawful, claim...

News
Former Pri...

Singh sisters out to do Fiji pro...

Football
Siblings, ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fiji to feature in Futsal Champions League