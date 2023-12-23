Futsal turf for Fiji FA Ba Academy

The construction of an all-weather futsal turf has begun at the FijiFA Ba Academy, a project expected to conclude soon.

The new facility aims to enhance the futsal experience in the western division.

Fiji Football Association’s General Manager operations, Anushil Kumar shared his excitement about the project.

“It’ll definitely be a boost for futsal players in the western division to have an all-weather Futsal pitch, similar to the one at FijiFA Vatuwaqa headquarters,” said Kumar.

He emphasized the pitch’s importance in standardizing the playing field for the Digicel Futsal league across divisions.

Kumar also highlighted the broader community benefits.

“The court will be open for the general public, as it will be available for hire, just like the ones in Suva and Labasa,” he added.

This development is not just a win for professional players but also for local enthusiasts who will have access to top-notch facilities.