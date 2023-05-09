GCC should be a stand-alone body: Dr Baledrokadroka

The Great Council of Chiefs has to be seen as a body that is independent, autonomous and is not politicized, says Review Committee Team Leader, Dr Jone Baledrokadroka.

Dr Baledrokadroka said the consultations last week have highlighted that they need to avoid issues that led to the suspension of GCC in 2007 and then its de-establishment in 2012.

He said the i-Taukei want to see the Bose Levu Vakaturaga as a stand-alone Council.

“Another concern raised was that members of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga should have a degree of education, trained and equipped to look at concerns and issues affecting indigenous Fijians.”

“This should qualify them to sit on the GCC. Another is that the Great Council of Chiefs should be relevant, addressing issues of the i-Taukei today.”

“Issues addressing poverty, proper education, setting up of business ventures for the 14 Yasana. This is something that the indigenous Fijians have not been able to grasped properly… maintaining businesses once it has already been set up.”

Dr Baledrokadroka said 92 per cent land is i-Taukei owned and this needs to be utilised.

He said it is alarming that over 75 per cent of i-Taukei live along the poverty line and below.

“This is a sad indication of Fiji’s state, and this is something that the review committee hopes that will be addressed by the Great Council of Chiefs,” he added.

The Review Committee has so far visited four of the fourteen provinces.

They are expected to make a presentation in the first Great Council of Chiefs Meeting that is scheduled for 24 and 25 May.