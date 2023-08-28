Govt to boost healthcare through innovation

Minister of Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says Indo-Pacific Digital Health Users Forum stands as a testament to the Government’s collective commitment to advance healthcare through digital innovation.

Dr Lalabalavu highlighted this during the opening of Forum in Nadi today.

“This Forum emerges as a vital platform for collaboration, enabling experts to share insights, strategies, and experiences that transcend borders.”

“Together, we forge pathways toward transformative solutions that address the unique challenges faced by our region. From digitizing COVID-19 testing to re-imagining vaccine quality control, these discussions pave the way for a future where technology empowers us to overcome obstacles and enhance healthcare outcomes.”

Dr Lalabalavu said as we stand at the forefront of this digital revolution, we’re reminded of the immense potential that emerges when minds from various sectors intertwine, driven by a shared vision of accessible, innovative, and sustainable healthcare for all.

He said professionals from diverse backgrounds unite to foster an open dialogue, nurturing groundbreaking ideas that promise to revolutionize healthcare across the Indo-Pacific.