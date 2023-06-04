Sunday, June 4, 2023
Govt maintains $30k no tax threshold

The Government has assured Fijians, who are currently earning $30,000 or less, will not be taxed.

This was highlighted by the Minister of Finance, Prof Biman Prasad at the Labasa College, during the 2023-2024 Budget Consultations yesterday.

Prof Prasad said while there was a huge debt to be paid, he assured Fijians that the budget will be a balanced one, where Government will be looking at ways to collect more revenue, to be spent on key sectors like health, infrastructure and welfare for senior citizens.

Responding to requests for rural road improvements, Hon. Prasad said there were plans to reinstate the Public Works Department to be in charge of road infrastructures – as they had a proven record of better road maintenance and construction.

Members of the public were able to raise their concerns regarding roads, water, taxi base system, scholarships, issues regarding employment and so forth.

Hon. Prasad highlighted that platforms as such were imperative when planning to introduce changes for the betterment of communities, applauding attendees for their input.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

