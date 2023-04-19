Govt owes USP $116.5m: Prof Ahluwalia

University of the South Pacific (USP) President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia says the Fiji Government still owes $116.5 million to the regional institution.

Professor Ahluwalia said only a grant of $10 million has been paid while discussions are underway to look at ways through the Government could clear the debt.

“There is a lot of money owed by the Fiji Government. We have a debt of $116.5 million to come from the Fiji Government.”

“To date, we’ve only received $10. We will be working with the Government as the funding comes in.”

He said the owed money will be used to pay out the USP staff.

“It won’t be privatized and of course, staff will be key beneficiaries as we work through our unions to work out the best outcomes.”