Govt stands in solidarity with victims

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has reaffirmed Government’s commitment to standing in solidarity with victims and taking decisive action to address the escalating issue of domestic violence.

Turaga said they are deeply saddened by the death of a woman due to domestic violence and has expressed condolences to the victim’s family and this incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the growing prevalence of domestic violence.

“Last year, the incidences of domestic violence have almost doubled since 2021 and 50 women have lost their lives over the past decade.”

Turaga said that they are committed to eradicating the problem and will also strengthen the legislative frameworks and enforcement agencies so that perpetrators are held accountable.

He is urging local authorities, civil society organizations, NGOs, religious leaders and village elders to work together to raise awareness about the consequences of domestic violence and to promote a culture of zero tolerance.