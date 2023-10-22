Sunday, October 22, 2023
Govt to announce new price of cane

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to make an announcement on Governments’ intention to increase the price of cane per tonne for cane farmers.

In a media conference, Minister for Sugar and Multi-Ethnic Charan Jeath Singh said farmers should expect a minimum cane price slightly over $85 per tonne.

Singh said the announcement will come after Cabinet meets on Tuesday.

“The comprehensive approach demonstrates the Government’s commitment to addressing the long-standing issues inherited from the last government.”

The Minister said that the Fiji Sugar Corporation managed to negotiate for a more favourable market price for local sugar and as India capped its sugar exports for the current season, international market price has shown positive increases.

He added that the commitment by FSC to enhance reliability and optimise its outputs shows the dedication to the industry.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
