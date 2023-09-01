‘Guide to healthy catering’ to curb NCD’s: Chand

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has crafted a comprehensive “Guide to Healthy Catering” to curb the Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) crisis.

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand says that NCDs have become a serious concern, resulting in numerous premature deaths and impacting lives extensively.

He further added that unhealthy dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles contribute significantly to the prevalence of NCDs, responsible for approximately 80% of deaths in the country.

Chand underlined the crucial role of healthy eating in maintaining one’s health and well-being.

“While Fiji boasts abundant sources of nutritious fruits, vegetables, fish, and seafood, the infiltration of modern processed foods high in salt, sugar, and fat has given rise to health challenges.”

“Guide to Healthy Catering,” aims to assist Government Ministries in providing nourishing food options during various workplace events.”

Chand expressed gratitude in advance for the cooperation and understanding of all Government Ministries.

Chand says the Ministry of Civil Service is committed to instigate positive change and foster healthier lifestyles within the Civil Service and the wider Fiji community.

The Ministry has issued the circular to all Permanent Secretaries emphasising the significance of healthy catering and also urging Government Ministries to adopt the newly introduced “Guide to Healthy Catering”.