Habosi scores first Top14 try of the season

Flying Fijians winger Vinaya Habosi scored his first try of the season as Top 14 leaders Racing 92 ran in five tries to edge Castres 34-30 today.

Fellow Fijian winger Wame Naituvi, full-back Henry Arundell, hooker Camille Chat, who returned after two months absence also got on the scoring sheet and a penalty try was also awarded to the Paris based club.

It marked Arundell’s sixth try of the season to hold off Castres, who ran in two tries while fly-half Louis Le Brun kicked 20 points.

Racing, who have been linked with a swoop for England skipper Owen Farrell, had two tries ruled out including an effort by South Africa’s two-time World Cup winner Siya Kolisi.