Sunday, January 7, 2024
Habosi scores first Top14 try of the season

Photo by Hugo Pfeiffer/Icon Sport

Flying Fijians winger Vinaya Habosi scored his first try of the season as Top 14 leaders Racing 92 ran in five tries to edge Castres 34-30 today.

Fellow Fijian winger Wame Naituvi, full-back Henry Arundell, hooker Camille Chat, who returned after two months absence also got on the scoring sheet and a penalty try was also awarded to the Paris based club.

It marked Arundell’s sixth try of the season to hold off Castres, who ran in two tries while fly-half Louis Le Brun kicked 20 points.

Racing, who have been linked with a swoop for England skipper Owen Farrell, had two tries ruled out including an effort by South Africa’s two-time World Cup winner Siya Kolisi.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
