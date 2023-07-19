Heavy rain to affect Fiji group from tomorrow

A trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain to the north of Fiji is expected to drift south and affect the country from later tomorrow.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has therefore issued a Heavy Rain Alert for Yasawa Group, Mamanuca Group, Western Viti Levu [from Sigatoka through Nadi to Rakiraki], Bua Province, Macuata Province, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

Heavy rainfall is expected to affect the country from later tomorrow until Friday, especiallythe areas under heavy rain alert.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flooding of susceptible communities, businesses and low lying areas, minor roads, Iris crossings and bridges, with some disruption to traffic flow.

Heavy rain may also cause poor visibility for motorists.

Meanwhile, a high pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji continues to direct fresh to strong southeast winds over the group.

Consequently, a Strong Wind Warning remains in force for the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Ra-Rakiraki, Sigatoka-Korolevu, Coastal Serua-Namosi, Taveuni-Qamea and nearby smaller islands, Bua Province, Eastern Macuata Province, Cakaudrove Province, Cikobia-Qelelevu, Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu, Lau Group and Lomaiviti Group.

Fresh to strong southeast winds with speeds up to 50 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour is expected over the above-mentioned areas.

Winds of this strength are not destructive; however, it can break tree branches, damage crops and weak, unshielded structures like temporary sheds and tents in exposed communities.

Also, a Strong Wind Warning remains in force for all Fiji Waters.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots gusting up to 30 knots at times is expected over Fiji Waters with rough to very rough seas.

Winds expected to gradually ease over both land and ocean from later tomorrow.

Moreover, a low pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji is expected to generate and direct heavy swells with wave heights of up to 3.5 to 4 meters over the open waters in the southern parts of Fiji Waters and possible coastal inundation over the coastal areas of southern Viti Levu, Kadavu, Beqa and Vatulele from later Saturday.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor this weather event and update warnings and forecasts accordingly.