601 ad
High Commissioner Tikoitoga passes away

Fiji’s High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Mosese Tikoitoga passed away in Port Moresby on Friday 29 December following a short illness.

The late Tikoitoga was also a former Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs while confirming the sad news said beyond his professional accomplishments, the late High Commissioner Tikoitoga will be fondly remembered for his camaraderie, kindness and willingness to support his colleagues.

“The late High Commissioner Tikoitoga was an invaluable member of the Ministry, proudly heeding the nation’s call and demonstrating dedication and passion throughout his tenure.”

“His leadership, commitment and diligence contributed to the deepening of our relations with Papua New Guinea.”

The Ministry requests respect for the privacy of his family during this difficult time and appreciates the support from all who knew and worked alongside him.

Planning for the funeral arrangement is being undertaken in coordination with the RFMF to ensuring appropriate ceremonies and protocols are observed.

The arrangements will be conveyed in due course once finalised.

In his remembrance, a Condolence Book will be opened for signatures at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Wednesday 3 January, 2024 between 10am to 3pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
